Across the Desk- ANC politics spills into the streets

Clement sits across the desk with Mahlatse Mahlase and Tshidi Madia from the EWN newsroom to discuss the politics of contemporary SA and how the governing party's factions are playing themselves out in the streets of South Africa.
Nickolaus speaks to the DDG in the Department of Water and Sanitation about programmes in place to mitigate against pollution and improve water quality in our communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus speaks to the DA's Siviwe Gwarube and political analyst, Ralph Matshekga, on the SIU report into the Digital Vibes corruption saga.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Relationship feature, Lisa Welsh, an Intimacy Coach, spoke to Clement about whether fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner is normal or not.
Mbali Njomane, Social Innovator, helping to understand what toxic positivity is all about.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dti) Ebrahim Patel described what the government will do to help businesses with the reshuffled 2.3 billion Rand aid package.
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter, explaining what unfolded about the patient that passed away at the Helen Joseph hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers, Clement spoke to Nonhlanhla Mnisi, Writer, Producer, Director, Author and Zaba Hlatshwayo, Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv, about their experiences as script writers and what how they bring a story/series/show to life.LISTEN TO PODCAST