Health and Wellness- Muscular Dystrophy

Gerda Brown, General Manager at the National Office of Muscular Dystrophy South Africa, answered questions on MD, what it is and its causes.
On Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa, Clement spoke to Oscar about his career and reminisced with listeners about the good old days.
Oupa Segwale | Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector| clarifying the Western Cape high court decision that says some sections of parliament's impeachment rules are unconstitutional, casting doubt on the legality of the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
In this week what's the tea, Clement discusses the new trend of renting an uncle/malume to handle your lobola negotiations. Is this culturally allowed? Is this the future?
Head of the Clinical Policy Unit at Discovery Health, Dr. Noluthando Nematswerani joins Clement to discuss effective home-based methods to recover from covid-19. She answer's callers' question and busts common myths surrounding vaccines and covid-19 treatment.
Chief Information Officer at LAWtrust Ketekani Hlabathi joins Clement to discuss fake documents and how to spot them. They discuss the relative ease in which documents are forged and its consequences.
Clement discusses the burning issues of the day with various callers. They talk about Trypanophobia, the fear of needles and why men fear injections more than women. Callers also share their worst injection moments