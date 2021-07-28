Listeners choice- fake document

Streaming issues? Report here
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve It seems the legal process regarding the controversial Digital vibes tender may take a long time to play out fully. 30 July 2021 5:50 PM
Charred bodies found inside looted Durban store The grim discovery came amid efforts to revive the local economy following the deadly civil unrest in July. 30 July 2021 4:38 PM
Gauteng Health Dept investigating patient's death at Helen Joseph Hospital Sichelesile Dube had been waiting in a wheelchair on Monday, and her lifeless body was only discovered by her shocked mother the n... 30 July 2021 11:24 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Anglo pays super-dividends, but still enough money for community projects - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cutifani, CEO of mining giant Anglo American. 29 July 2021 7:05 PM
John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award 702 Drive host gets the nod at the SA Radio Awards, which aims to recognise and acknowledge outstanding achievements in the countr... 30 July 2021 5:32 PM
Be brave enough to make mistakes and fall - Pearl Thusi on overcoming failure South African entertainer Pearl Thusi chats to Azania Mosaka about how she views failure and the moments in her life where she fai... 30 July 2021 3:37 PM
Century of gold mining in the East Rand behind earthquake in Gauteng - Expert Exploration, Earthquakes and Mining SA chair Professor Ray Durrheim talks Mandy Wiener through what exactly happened when the eart... 30 July 2021 2:38 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker is absolutely exceptional - Princess Charlene Wittstock The former Olympian says she really salutes the athletes that have taken a very high risk to be in Japan during a pandemic. 30 July 2021 1:31 PM
SA's Schoenmaker smashes 200m breaststroke world record and claims Olympic gold Tatjana Schoenmaker won the women's 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95. 30 July 2021 5:23 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
We will invest our prize money and draw a salary - Hush The 2021 winners of the pan-African Old Mutual Amazing Voices crown say they bonded more and learnt a lot of things about music du... 30 July 2021 3:02 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Listeners choice- fake document

Listeners choice- fake document

28 July 2021 11:34 AM

Chief Information Officer at LAWtrust Ketekani Hlabathi joins Clement to discuss fake documents and how to spot them. They discuss the relative ease in which documents are forged and its consequences. 


Fantasizing about someone else when in your intimate with your partner

30 July 2021 12:00 PM

On our Relationship feature, Lisa Welsh, an Intimacy Coach, spoke to Clement about whether fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner is normal or not.

 

Toxic Positivity

30 July 2021 11:04 AM

Mbali Njomane, Social Innovator, helping to understand what toxic positivity is all about.

10,200 jobs have been affected by the recent civil unrest

30 July 2021 10:37 AM

 

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dti) Ebrahim Patel described what the government will do to help businesses with the reshuffled 2.3 billion Rand aid package.

Patient dies at Helen Joseph while waiting to be attended to

30 July 2021 10:11 AM

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter, explaining what unfolded about the patient that passed away at the Helen Joseph hospital.

#702Openline

30 July 2021 10:06 AM
The Clement Manyathela Show - In Conversation with Dr Noluthando Nematswerani

29 July 2021 3:10 PM
Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers

29 July 2021 12:12 PM

On Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers, Clement spoke to Nonhlanhla Mnisi, Writer, Producer, Director, Author and Zaba Hlatshwayo, Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv, about their experiences as script writers and what how they bring a story/series/show to life.

Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa

29 July 2021 11:34 AM

On Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa, Clement spoke to Oscar about his career and reminisced with listeners about the good old days.

Clarity on Mkhwebane’s court victory on Parliament’s impeachment

29 July 2021 11:00 AM

Oupa Segwale | Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector| clarifying the Western Cape high court decision that says some sections of parliament’s impeachment rules are unconstitutional, casting doubt on the legality of the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

#702Openline

29 July 2021 10:13 AM
Digital Vibes saga legal process may take a very long time to resolve

Local Politics

John Perlman wins best commercial afternoon presenter award

Lifestyle

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

EWN Highlights

NICD reports 5 suspected cases of rabies in Cradle of Humankind area

30 July 2021 7:28 PM

Earthquake felt in parts of Gauteng likely caused by mining activity

30 July 2021 6:34 PM

Transnet to lift force majeure declaration on Monday

30 July 2021 6:25 PM

