Listeners choice- fake document

Chief Information Officer at LAWtrust Ketekani Hlabathi joins Clement to discuss fake documents and how to spot them. They discuss the relative ease in which documents are forged and its consequences.
On our Relationship feature, Lisa Welsh, an Intimacy Coach, spoke to Clement about whether fantasizing about someone else when in bed with your partner is normal or not.
Mbali Njomane, Social Innovator, helping to understand what toxic positivity is all about.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (dti) Ebrahim Patel described what the government will do to help businesses with the reshuffled 2.3 billion Rand aid package.
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter, explaining what unfolded about the patient that passed away at the Helen Joseph hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers, Clement spoke to Nonhlanhla Mnisi, Writer, Producer, Director, Author and Zaba Hlatshwayo, Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv, about their experiences as script writers and what how they bring a story/series/show to life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa, Clement spoke to Oscar about his career and reminisced with listeners about the good old days.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Oupa Segwale | Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector| clarifying the Western Cape high court decision that says some sections of parliament’s impeachment rules are unconstitutional, casting doubt on the legality of the impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.LISTEN TO PODCAST