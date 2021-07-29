702openline

Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed joins this week's Health & Wellness segment to take us through the differences between medical and medical insurance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week’s world of work, Labour Law Expert Natasha Moni talks to Nickolaus about how to navigate bullying in the workplace. Callers share their experiences on being bullied at work.
Contact Details:
Website:https://www.moni.co.za/
Email:natasha@moni.co.za
Professor Helen Reese medical researcher and the founder and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute of the University of Witwatersrand joins Nickolause to discuss the importance of vaccination and achieving herd-immunity
Writer Gugulethu Mhlungu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today and the meaning of womanhood in South Africa
Does Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have any chance of being state president? Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the university of Free State joins in to answer this question and address the leadership crisis in the country.
Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.
Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.