In conversation with John Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, joins Nickolaus Bauer to discuss the DA's visit to KZN.
Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.
Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus addresses the main issues of the day with callers. Professor Tinyiko Maluleki from the University of Pretoria joins in to discuss Ramaphosa's recent reshuffle of his cabinet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus is joined across the desk by artisinal traders, Aadil Mia and Morgan Mampane, to discuss the need for artisans and tradesmen in contemporary South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus spends time with rapper, musician and now amapiano artist, Khuli Chana, as he talks about his artistic transformation, his family life and reinventing himself during the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Judy Kirkwood, Lactation Consultant and Breastfeeding Expert, talking about the importance of breastfeeding.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus spoke to Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance, on COGTA setting up an election date and the possibility of that being postponed by court due to the reasons raised by Judge Moseneke. We also took reaction from One South Africa Movement Leader, Mmusi Maimane, on this issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST