The Aubrey Masango Show
'It's angering and frustrating': #NotInMyName movement enraged by Ninow appeal Anti-GBV movement #NotInMyName has expressed anger over Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow being granted the right to appeal his jail sent... 9 August 2021 5:40 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address This year's theme is "The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women's Rights". 9 August 2021 1:21 PM
Parly to conduct its own inquiry into intelligence failures during anarchy Chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Jerome Maake said he recently received approval from the house chairpe... 9 August 2021 1:17 PM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world's longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Simba is discontinuing the 'All Gold Tomato Sauce' flavour and people are hurt Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 9:01 AM
WATCH: Emotional moment as man meets his organ donor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 August 2021 8:51 AM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you're one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year's #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Women’s day with Gugu

9 August 2021 10:59 AM

Writer Gugulethu Mhlungu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today and the meaning of womanhood in South Africa

Duduzane for president?

9 August 2021 10:43 AM

Does Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have any chance of being state president? Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the university of Free State joins in to answer this question and address the leadership crisis in the country.
 

#702Openline

9 August 2021 10:03 AM
Devilsdorp- what is happening in Krugersdorp?

6 August 2021 12:19 PM
Sex and relationships focus: What does Sex mean to you?

6 August 2021 12:04 PM

6 August 2021 12:04 PM

 

Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel  join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.

Rassie Erasmus saga

6 August 2021 11:42 AM

Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.

#702Openline

6 August 2021 10:04 AM

Nickolaus addresses the main issues of the day with callers.  Professor Tinyiko Maluleki from the University of Pretoria joins in to discuss Ramaphosa's recent reshuffle of his cabinet. 

Across the Desk- artisans

5 August 2021 12:05 PM

Nickolaus is joined across the desk by artisinal traders, Aadil Mia and Morgan Mampane, to discuss the need for artisans and tradesmen in contemporary South Africa. 

Hanging Out with Khuli Chana

5 August 2021 11:08 AM

Nickolaus spends time with rapper, musician and now amapiano artist, Khuli Chana, as he talks about his artistic transformation, his family life and reinventing himself during the pandemic. 

'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much

Business Lifestyle

Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

