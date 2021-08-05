Across the Desk- artisans

Nickolaus is joined across the desk by artisinal traders, Aadil Mia and Morgan Mampane, to discuss the need for artisans and tradesmen in contemporary South Africa.
Writer Gugulethu Mhlungu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today and the meaning of womanhood in South Africa
Does Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have any chance of being state president? Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the university of Free State joins in to answer this question and address the leadership crisis in the country.
Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.
Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.
Nickolaus addresses the main issues of the day with callers. Professor Tinyiko Maluleki from the University of Pretoria joins in to discuss Ramaphosa's recent reshuffle of his cabinet.
Nickolaus spends time with rapper, musician and now amapiano artist, Khuli Chana, as he talks about his artistic transformation, his family life and reinventing himself during the pandemic.