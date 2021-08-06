Rassie Erasmus saga

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Good Quality Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan says the Department of Health will not pay for the Johnson & Johnson doses t... 10 August 2021 5:12 PM
Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates Graduate Odette Jones believes the wait for the certificates is jeopardising their chances of obtaining work or continuing their e... 10 August 2021 5:10 PM
Wildfires and floods will worsen unless we take drastic measures - Report Wits Global Change Institute climatology professor Francois Engelbrecht unpacks a United Nations report which shows earth’s climat... 10 August 2021 3:25 PM
View all Local
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
Rassie Erasmus saga

Rassie Erasmus saga

6 August 2021 11:42 AM

Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.


Medical aid vs Medical Insurance

10 August 2021 12:00 PM

Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed joins this week's Health & Wellness segment to take us through the differences between medical and medical insurance. 

World of Work - workplace bullying

10 August 2021 11:36 AM

In this week's world of work, Labour Law Expert Natasha Moni talks to Nickolaus about how to navigate bullying in the workplace. Callers share their experiences on being bullied at work.

Contact Details: 

Website:https://www.moni.co.za/

Email:natasha@moni.co.za 

The importance of vaccination

10 August 2021 11:05 AM

Professor Helen Reese medical researcher and the founder and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute of the University of Witwatersrand joins Nickolause to discuss the importance of vaccination and achieving herd-immunity

#702openline

10 August 2021 10:05 AM
Women's day with Gugu

9 August 2021 10:59 AM

Writer Gugulethu Mhlungu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today and the meaning of womanhood in South Africa

Duduzane for president?

9 August 2021 10:43 AM

Does Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have any chance of being state president? Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the university of Free State joins in to answer this question and address the leadership crisis in the country.
 

#702Openline

9 August 2021 10:03 AM
Devilsdorp- what is happening in Krugersdorp?

6 August 2021 12:19 PM
Sex and relationships focus: What does Sex mean to you?

6 August 2021 12:04 PM

 

Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel  join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.

First batch of 1.5-million J&J doses expires today

Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims

10 August 2021 6:38 PM

Perpetrator yet to be identified after grade 1 pupil raped at Soshanguve school

10 August 2021 5:32 PM

Crowdfunding campaign for Schoenmaker, Buitendag gets R100k in first hour

10 August 2021 4:39 PM

