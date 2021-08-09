Women’s day with Gugu

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
DTI plans to assist businesses rebuild following the unrest Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition acting deputy director-deneral of industrial financing Susan Mangole says no busine... 11 August 2021 5:51 PM
'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections' Newly appointed Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo says he will be on the ground in the coming months to see if the promises made to Joh... 11 August 2021 5:44 PM
View all Local
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
View all Politics
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
Making cars the traffic cop Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer 11 August 2021 7:15 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Women’s day with Gugu

Women’s day with Gugu

9 August 2021 10:59 AM

Writer Gugulethu Mhlungu examines how history has shaped the conditions women face today and the meaning of womanhood in South Africa


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Medical aid vs Medical Insurance

10 August 2021 12:00 PM

Craig Comrie, CEO at Profmed joins this week's Health & Wellness segment to take us through the differences between medical and medical insurance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work - workplace bullying

10 August 2021 11:36 AM

In this week’s world of work, Labour Law Expert Natasha Moni talks to Nickolaus about how to navigate bullying in the workplace. Callers share their experiences on being bullied at work.

Contact Details: 

Website:https://www.moni.co.za/

Email:natasha@moni.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of vaccination

10 August 2021 11:05 AM

Professor Helen Reese medical researcher and the founder and Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute of the University of Witwatersrand joins Nickolause to discuss the importance of vaccination and achieving herd-immunity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702openline

10 August 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Duduzane for president?

9 August 2021 10:43 AM

Does Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have any chance of being state president? Political analyst, Professor Sethulego Matebesi from the university of Free State joins in to answer this question and address the leadership crisis in the country.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

9 August 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Devilsdorp- what is happening in Krugersdorp?

6 August 2021 12:19 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sex and relationships focus: What does Sex mean to you?

6 August 2021 12:04 PM

 

Sex positive authors Tiffany Mugo and Kim Windvogel  join Nickolause to talk about sex and waht it means to us. They also share advice and callers share their own experiences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rassie Erasmus saga

6 August 2021 11:42 AM

Cricket writer for the Star Staurt Hess gives us an upadate on the Social Justice & Nation Building Initiative and sports reporter at EWN, Michael Pedro joins Nickolause to discuss the Rassie Erasmus rugby saga and its long term consequences on South African rugby.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We pay Eskom R1 billion a month for electricity due to illegal connections'

Local

ANC must decide that we're now going to take corruption seriously - Ramaphosa

Local

Meet new Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s MMCs

Local

EWN Highlights

New heat record as 'Lucifer' sweeps Italy

11 August 2021 8:34 PM

Edwin Sodi’s legal team plans to bring several bids in FS asbestos case

11 August 2021 6:58 PM

Ramaphosa: I almost quit as deputy president when Van Rooyen was appointed FM

11 August 2021 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA