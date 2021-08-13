Finding clients to grow your business

Nickolaus talks to entrepreneurship expert, York Zucchi, about the crucial issue of building your client base in order to make your business thrive
In this week's Whats the tea, Clement discusses how to divide your estate equitably amongst your children without sowing divisions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and sociology professor at the University of Johannesburg, Ashwin Desai, joins this week's listeners choice to discuss the history of Indian people in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this healing hour, callers share their experiences on navigating infertility and how it has affected their lives and relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and callers discuss the latest teenage pregnancy statistics with callers.
MEC of education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi also joins in on the conversations to talk about what his department is doing to deal with the issue.
Clement is joined by Ophthalmologist Dr. Phillip Phatudi to discuss the importance of eye health and how to best take care of eyes. They discuss common eye conditions such as glaucoma and eye hygiene.LISTEN TO PODCAST
HR professional and founder of HR Synthesis, Nicole Ramjee joins this week's World of Work to discuss the pros and cons of job hoppingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Historian and Lecturer at the University of Zambia, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, joins Clement to give us an analysis on the outcome of the recent Zambian elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Jacob Mamabolo, joins Clement to discuss the license renewal process and what his portfolio is doing to make it more efficientLISTEN TO PODCAST