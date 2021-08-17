Relationship coach Nu Davidson joins Clement to discuss neglect and jealousy within relationships. She shares tips on how to have healthy relationships
Senior associate at MNS Attorneys, Kanabo Skosana, & investigative journalist Karyn Maughan join Clement to discuss former president Jacob Zuma's recent application for the financial records from the ANC.
Clement discusses words that have been appropriated by other languages. Callers also share their favourite words that have been taken from the language. UNISA professor of Literature Andres Oliphant gives us a short lesson on the etymology of words.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Taxi drivers join Clement and debunk popular misconceptions people have about them. They share funny experiences with passengers and their favourite things.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Screenwriter and producer Phathu Makwarela spends time with Clement and shares his life story, career and his most significant milestones.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Eric Mabuza about his clients' letter to President Ramaphosa trying to block the appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula as speaker of Parliament.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week's Whats the tea, Clement discusses how to divide your estate equitably amongst your children without sowing divisions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and sociology professor at the University of Johannesburg, Ashwin Desai, joins this week's listeners choice to discuss the history of Indian people in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST