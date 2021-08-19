Bid to block appointment Minister Mapisa-Ngqakula from

Clement speaks to Eric Mabuza about his clients' letter to President Ramaphosa trying to block the appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula as speaker of Parliament.
Clement updates listeners on some big stories we have covered as a show the past few months. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigation for Corruption Watch and Karyn Maughan join Clement to give us an update on two of these, the proposed Fusion Centre incorporating law enforcement agencies as well as Jacob Zuma's review application before the High Court. Other stories included the Bushiri escape and disciplinary inquiry into the Treasury CFO's fitness to hold office.
Outgoing North West Premier Job Mokgoro joins Clement to address his calls to resign as premier of the North West.
Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Limpopo, Poppy Ramathuba, about her calls for liquor traders to withhold selling alcohol to non-vaccinated consumers.
Clement speaks to the ANC KZN Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli about the latest threats of a nationwide shutdown. What are they seeing on the ground?
Relationship coach Nu Davidson joins Clement to discuss neglect and jealousy within relationships. She shares tips on how to have healthy relationships
Senior associate at MNS Attorneys, Kanabo Skosana, & investigative journalist Karyn Maughan join Clement to discuss former president Jacob Zuma's recent application for the financial records from the ANC.
Clement discusses words that have been appropriated by other languages. Callers also share their favourite words that have been taken from the language. UNISA professor of Literature Andres Oliphant gives us a short lesson on the etymology of words.
Taxi drivers join Clement and debunk popular misconceptions people have about them. They share funny experiences with passengers and their favourite things.