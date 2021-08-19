Bid to block appointment Minister Mapisa-Ngqakula from

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:08
The FSCA suspends the exchange license of ZAR X
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Etienne Nel - Co-founder and CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:41
Covid-19 & the increase in disability claims for mental and behavioural medical conditions
Guests
Myrna Sachs - Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Takealot's Founder takes a final bow
Guests
Kim Reid - CEO at Takealot
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent by Victor Kgomoeswana
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money, Nikki Bush, creative Parenting Expert
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Latest Local
Nedbank sets sights on helping up to 20 firms around the country Executive for client engagement, professional banking and small business services Alan Shannon says they have moved from the compe... 23 August 2021 5:24 PM
Do you have a right to refuse the unvaccinated access to your home? Labour analyst Terry Bell says if you are not vaccinated you are not only a danger to yourself but also a possible incubator and c... 23 August 2021 4:58 PM
'As electricity consumption increases you subsidise for when you paid low price' City of Johannesburg manager of pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda answers listeners' questions on how electricity prices work. 23 August 2021 4:37 PM
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they... 23 August 2021 2:23 PM
IEC extends party nominations, payment cut off for local govt polls The IEC said failure to make payment for election deposits will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent c... 23 August 2021 12:49 PM
When will Premier Job Mokgoro resign? The North West premier says he still has to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his stepping down. 23 August 2021 11:30 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:52 AM
WATCH: Kid runs away from home after dad tells him to turn off PlayStation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:31 AM
Tips on how to get your patio ready for summer Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder Janice Anderssen. 21 August 2021 10:36 AM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Bid to block appointment Minister Mapisa-Ngqakula from

Bid to block appointment Minister Mapisa-Ngqakula from

19 August 2021 9:31 AM

Clement speaks to Eric Mabuza about his clients' letter to President Ramaphosa trying to block the appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula as speaker of Parliament. 


Feedback on the big stories

23 August 2021 10:59 AM

Clement updates listeners on some big stories we have covered as a show the past few months. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigation for Corruption Watch and Karyn Maughan join Clement to give us an update on two of these, the proposed Fusion Centre incorporating law enforcement agencies as well as Jacob Zuma's review application before the High Court. Other stories included the Bushiri escape and disciplinary inquiry into the Treasury CFO's fitness to hold office. 

Will Job Mokgoro resign?

23 August 2021 10:48 AM

 

Outgoing North West Premier Job Mokgoro joins Clement to address his calls to resign as premier of the North West.

#702Openline - No jab no booze

23 August 2021 10:44 AM

Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Limpopo, Poppy Ramathuba, about her calls for liquor traders to withhold selling alcohol to non-vaccinated consumers.

#702Openline - National Shutdown

23 August 2021 10:43 AM

Clement speaks to the ANC KZN Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli about the latest threats of a nationwide shutdown. What are they seeing on the ground?

#702Openline

23 August 2021 10:14 AM
Relationships and jealousy in relationships

20 August 2021 12:05 PM

 

Relationship coach Nu Davidson joins Clement to discuss neglect and jealousy within relationships.  She shares tips on how to have healthy relationships

Zuma's legal teams request ANC documents

20 August 2021 11:02 AM

 

Senior associate at MNS Attorneys, Kanabo Skosana, & investigative journalist Karyn Maughan join Clement to discuss former president Jacob Zuma's recent application for the financial records from the ANC.

The Evolution of language

20 August 2021 11:01 AM

Clement discusses words that have been appropriated by other languages. Callers also share their favourite words that have been taken from the language. UNISA professor of Literature Andres Oliphant gives us a short lesson on the etymology of words.

#702Openline

20 August 2021 10:16 AM
Across the desk - Taxi drivers

19 August 2021 12:00 PM

Taxi drivers join Clement and debunk popular misconceptions people have about them. They share funny experiences  with passengers and their favourite things. 

Trending

'As electricity consumption increases you subsidise for when you paid low price'

Local

'We would rather be responsive than be sorry,' SAPS responds to shutdown threats

Local

DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils

Politics

EWN Highlights

Malema’s firearm-related trial postponed to 28 February 2022

23 August 2021 5:26 PM

Naptosa concerned by increase in COVID infections at schools

23 August 2021 4:36 PM

Security crisis drives up Nigeria's food worries

23 August 2021 4:30 PM

