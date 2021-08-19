Clement updates listeners on some big stories we have covered as a show the past few months. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigation for Corruption Watch and Karyn Maughan join Clement to give us an update on two of these, the proposed Fusion Centre incorporating law enforcement agencies as well as Jacob Zuma's review application before the High Court. Other stories included the Bushiri escape and disciplinary inquiry into the Treasury CFO's fitness to hold office.

arrow_forward