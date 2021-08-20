Relationships and jealousy in relationships

Relationship coach Nu Davidson joins Clement to discuss neglect and jealousy within relationships. She shares tips on how to have healthy relationships
What happens to your brain when you sleep? What does it mean when you get up and walk around while you are sleeping? Dr Dimakatso Makwela helps us understand what our body is telling us when we sleep walk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Do you need to disclose your reasons for taking leave? Do your employers have a right to know why you are taking time off?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to IEC Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, about the deadline for political parties to submit their candidates forward for the upcoming local government elections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What are the experiences like for those who are mothers in our prisons? How do mothers handle being away from their children or rather are they able to provide care for their children within the confines of prison? Ruth Hopkins, investigative reporter joins us to share her research. We also hear from former prisoners, Tania and Joy-Belle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement updates listeners on some big stories we have covered as a show the past few months. Karam Singh, Head of legal and investigation for Corruption Watch and Karyn Maughan join Clement to give us an update on two of these, the proposed Fusion Centre incorporating law enforcement agencies as well as Jacob Zuma's review application before the High Court. Other stories included the Bushiri escape and disciplinary inquiry into the Treasury CFO's fitness to hold office.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Outgoing North West Premier Job Mokgoro joins Clement to address his calls to resign as premier of the North West.
Clement speaks to MEC for Health in Limpopo, Poppy Ramathuba, about her calls for liquor traders to withhold selling alcohol to non-vaccinated consumers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the ANC KZN Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli about the latest threats of a nationwide shutdown. What are they seeing on the ground?LISTEN TO PODCAST