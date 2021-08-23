Clinical psychologist Alexander Oosthuysen joins in on this week's health and wellness feature to share insights on the role played by consuming too much bad news on our health.
Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF (I can help Africa foundation) joins Clement to discuss the impact disgruntled workers have on a company's bottom line. He shares tips on how to improve employee satisfaction and finding the best employees.
Public Service Commissioner Michael Seloane talks to Clement about accountability in public service and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those accused of wrongdoing are dealt with accordingly.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega joins Clement to share the department's rationale for going ahead with the October holidays and how it will affect the academic calendar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary De Haas joins Clement to share her insights on those suspects arrested for the murder of Babita Deokaran. How are assassins recruited? Why is KZN a notorious province for the recruitment of hitmen?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Sexologist and relationship expert Dr. Eve chats with Clement about the role of physical attraction in relationshipsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Miguel Chan, Tsogo Sun Group Sommelier joins Clement to teach us about the evolution of sparkling wine and how to best enjoy it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jesse Duarte, Deputy Secretary General for the ANC, joins Clement to address her party's woes with the IEC and their inability to pay salaries.LISTEN TO PODCAST