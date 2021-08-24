World of Work- Disclosing reasons for taking leave

Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
date 2021-08-24
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa. The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on... 28 August 2021 10:55 AM
What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover? The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz advises people to notify their insurance provider that they ar... 28 August 2021 10:01 AM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
World of Work- Disclosing reasons for taking leave

World of Work- Disclosing reasons for taking leave

24 August 2021 11:38 AM

Do you need to disclose your reasons for taking leave? Do your employers have a right to know why you are taking time off?


Relationships- Physical attraction and Dating

27 August 2021 12:03 PM

Clinical Sexologist and relationship expert Dr. Eve chats with Clement about the role of physical attraction in relationships

Bubbles 101

27 August 2021 11:03 AM

Miguel Chan, Tsogo Sun Group Sommelier joins Clement to teach us about the evolution of sparkling wine and how to best enjoy it.

In conversation with Jesse Duarte

27 August 2021 10:39 AM

Jesse Duarte, Deputy Secretary General for the ANC, joins Clement to address her party's woes with the IEC and their inability to pay salaries.

#702Openline

27 August 2021 10:09 AM
Hanging Out with Pepe Marais

26 August 2021 11:45 AM

Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer and a founding partner of Joe Public United, sits down with Nickolaus and shares his career journey and the highlights of his life and favourite moments.

#702Openline

26 August 2021 10:03 AM
What's the tea- Disclosing mental illness

25 August 2021 11:58 AM

In this week's  What's The Tea, Clement discusses the importance of disclosing the ones mental illness in your relationships. 

Listener's Choice - Menstruation

25 August 2021 11:34 AM

Gynaecologist, Dr. Meshack Mbokota joins Clement to give us the facts about menstruation and debunks common misconceptions. 

Importance of coaching

25 August 2021 11:01 AM

Kedibone Mooi, executive and business coach chats to Clement about the importance of coaching and how it can improve your life.

Wasteful Expenditure in the Department of Military Veterans

25 August 2021 10:30 AM

Deputy Minister of Defense & Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla joins Clement to explain the wasteful expenditure in his department. 

Trending

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

EWN Highlights

'Just the clothes on me': Afghans escape to new US life

28 August 2021 6:30 PM

Afghan Paralympians to compete in Tokyo after evacuation

28 August 2021 6:28 PM

Political parties oppose ANC's attempt to compel IEC to reopen candidate list

28 August 2021 6:28 PM

