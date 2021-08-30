Impact of COVID19 on the teaching year

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega joins Clement to share the department's rationale for going ahead with the October holidays and how it will affect the academic calendar.
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary De Haas joins Clement to share her insights on those suspects arrested for the murder of Babita Deokaran. How are assassins recruited? Why is KZN a notorious province for the recruitment of hitmen?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Sexologist and relationship expert Dr. Eve chats with Clement about the role of physical attraction in relationshipsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Miguel Chan, Tsogo Sun Group Sommelier joins Clement to teach us about the evolution of sparkling wine and how to best enjoy it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jesse Duarte, Deputy Secretary General for the ANC, joins Clement to address her party's woes with the IEC and their inability to pay salaries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer and a founding partner of Joe Public United, sits down with Nickolaus and shares his career journey and the highlights of his life and favourite moments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In this week's What's The Tea, Clement discusses the importance of disclosing the ones mental illness in your relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST