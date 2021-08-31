Health & Wellness -  Impact of bad news on your health

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French - Personal Finance Expert
Today at 20:10
Psychology Matters: Pandemic Fatigue
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nkateko Ndala Magoro
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: The Griekwastad Murders: The Crime that Shook South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jacques Steenkamp - South African journalist, screenwriter and author based in Auckland, New Zealand
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies' South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to tak... 2 September 2021 6:21 PM
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars. 2 September 2021 5:58 PM
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the b... 2 September 2021 5:31 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
View all Politics
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
View all Business
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Health & Wellness -  Impact of bad news on your health

Health & Wellness -  Impact of bad news on your health

31 August 2021 11:59 AM

 

Clinical psychologist Alexander Oosthuysen joins in on this week's health and wellness feature to share insights on the role played by consuming too much bad news on our health. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across the Desk - BRICS Relations

2 September 2021 12:03 PM

Managing director of emerging markets at Deloitte Martyn Davies as well as Dr. David Monyae, director of the centre for Africa-China studies at UJ and Dr. Philani Mthembu, Executive Director at the Institute for Global Dialogue, join Clement to discuss the continued role of South Africa in the BRICS formation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out - Benjamin Dube

2 September 2021 11:06 AM

 

Gospel singer and songwriter Benjamin Dube hangs out with Clement to share his inspirational journey and achievements, he also shares some of his favourite songs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

2 September 2021 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the tea- Snooping around your partner's property

1 September 2021 12:29 PM

In this week's segment of What's the tea, Clement discusses snooping around your partner's property and what it can do to the relationship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners choice - Airplanes and flying

1 September 2021 11:35 AM

 

Aviation analyst and Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine joins Clement to explain the impact of cellular networks on airplanes. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Multilingualism

1 September 2021 11:08 AM

Actress and singer Dineo Langa, businessman and media personality Aaron Moloisi and senior lexicographer at Pharos Delana Fourie join Clement to talk about multilingualism and how it can add value to your life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

1 September 2021 10:04 AM

ANC's Dakota Legoete joins the open line to give us an update the ANC's decision to withdraw their case at the Electorial court. Clement also discusses the main issues of the day with callers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Word - Disgruntled Employees

31 August 2021 11:36 AM

 

Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF (I can help Africa foundation) joins Clement to discuss the impact disgruntled workers have on a company's bottom line. He shares tips on how to improve employee satisfaction and finding the best employees. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consequence Management

31 August 2021 11:04 AM

 

Public Service Commissioner Michael Seloane talks to Clement about accountability in public service and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those accused of wrongdoing are dealt with accordingly.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains

Local Business

Gauteng Education phase 1 online admission applications to close tomorrow

Local

Two more suspects arrested in Babita Deokaran’s murder case - Cele

Local

EWN Highlights

If Denel collapses, so will SA's defence industry - warns Parly's Cyril Xaba

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

2 September 2021 6:55 PM

Winde calls on Ramaphosa to relax lockdown regulations to level 2

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

2 September 2021 6:45 PM

Cele: Investigators have strong lead in Umlazi mass shooting probe

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

2 September 2021 6:15 PM

