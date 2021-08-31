Health & Wellness -  Impact of bad news on your health

Managing director of emerging markets at Deloitte Martyn Davies as well as Dr. David Monyae, director of the centre for Africa-China studies at UJ and Dr. Philani Mthembu, Executive Director at the Institute for Global Dialogue, join Clement to discuss the continued role of South Africa in the BRICS formation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gospel singer and songwriter Benjamin Dube hangs out with Clement to share his inspirational journey and achievements, he also shares some of his favourite songs.
In this week's segment of What's the tea, Clement discusses snooping around your partner's property and what it can do to the relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation analyst and Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine joins Clement to explain the impact of cellular networks on airplanes.
Actress and singer Dineo Langa, businessman and media personality Aaron Moloisi and senior lexicographer at Pharos Delana Fourie join Clement to talk about multilingualism and how it can add value to your life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC's Dakota Legoete joins the open line to give us an update the ANC's decision to withdraw their case at the Electorial court. Clement also discusses the main issues of the day with callers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF (I can help Africa foundation) joins Clement to discuss the impact disgruntled workers have on a company's bottom line. He shares tips on how to improve employee satisfaction and finding the best employees.
Public Service Commissioner Michael Seloane talks to Clement about accountability in public service and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those accused of wrongdoing are dealt with accordingly.