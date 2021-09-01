Actress and singer Dineo Langa, businessman and media personality Aaron Moloisi and senior lexicographer at Pharos Delana Fourie join Clement to talk about multilingualism and how it can add value to your life.
In this week's segment of What's the tea, Clement discusses snooping around your partner's property and what it can do to the relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation analyst and Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine joins Clement to explain the impact of cellular networks on airplanes.
ANC's Dakota Legoete joins the open line to give us an update the ANC's decision to withdraw their case at the Electorial court. Clement also discusses the main issues of the day with callers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist Alexander Oosthuysen joins in on this week's health and wellness feature to share insights on the role played by consuming too much bad news on our health.
Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF (I can help Africa foundation) joins Clement to discuss the impact disgruntled workers have on a company's bottom line. He shares tips on how to improve employee satisfaction and finding the best employees.
Public Service Commissioner Michael Seloane talks to Clement about accountability in public service and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those accused of wrongdoing are dealt with accordingly.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega joins Clement to share the department's rationale for going ahead with the October holidays and how it will affect the academic calendar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary De Haas joins Clement to share her insights on those suspects arrested for the murder of Babita Deokaran. How are assassins recruited? Why is KZN a notorious province for the recruitment of hitmen?LISTEN TO PODCAST