Multilingualism

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Hefty interest payable when credit card payments “fail” - and companies not responding to their clients.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Generational Wealth: Hard to create, harder to pass on
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Experts don't like me but the bank manager likes me - Hilly Kahn John Perlman speaks to the owner of Continental Linen owner Hilly Kahn. 1 September 2021 5:03 PM
'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations' John Perlman speaks to the director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance Maurice Smithers about their objections. 1 September 2021 4:24 PM
Can employers create mandatory vaccine policies? Azania Mosaka speaks to Former CCMA Commissioner and HR specialist Dr Linda Meyer about mandatory policies of vaccines. 1 September 2021 3:17 PM
View all Local
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
View all Politics
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Woman tells parents she's stripper via powerpoint goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Multilingualism

Multilingualism

1 September 2021 11:08 AM

Actress and singer Dineo Langa, businessman and media personality Aaron Moloisi and senior lexicographer at Pharos Delana Fourie join Clement to talk about multilingualism and how it can add value to your life.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

What's the tea- Snooping around your partner's property

1 September 2021 12:29 PM

In this week's segment of What's the tea, Clement discusses snooping around your partner's property and what it can do to the relationship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners choice - Airplanes and flying

1 September 2021 11:35 AM

 

Aviation analyst and Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine joins Clement to explain the impact of cellular networks on airplanes. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

1 September 2021 10:04 AM

ANC's Dakota Legoete joins the open line to give us an update the ANC's decision to withdraw their case at the Electorial court. Clement also discusses the main issues of the day with callers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness -  Impact of bad news on your health

31 August 2021 11:59 AM

 

Clinical psychologist Alexander Oosthuysen joins in on this week's health and wellness feature to share insights on the role played by consuming too much bad news on our health. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Word - Disgruntled Employees

31 August 2021 11:36 AM

 

Devan Moonsamy, CEO at ICHAF (I can help Africa foundation) joins Clement to discuss the impact disgruntled workers have on a company's bottom line. He shares tips on how to improve employee satisfaction and finding the best employees. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consequence Management

31 August 2021 11:04 AM

 

Public Service Commissioner Michael Seloane talks to Clement about accountability in public service and whether the government is doing enough to ensure that those accused of wrongdoing are dealt with accordingly.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

31 August 2021 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of COVID19 on the teaching year

30 August 2021 11:05 AM

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega joins Clement to share the department's rationale for going ahead with the October holidays and how it will affect the academic calendar.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spotlight on assassins again

30 August 2021 10:34 AM

Independent researcher and violence monitor Mary De Haas joins Clement to share her insights on those suspects arrested for the murder of Babita Deokaran. How are assassins recruited? Why is KZN a notorious province for the recruitment of hitmen?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a bad to sell alcohol at petrol stations'

Local

Residents picket outside Rand Water to demand water supply turned back on

Local

Stop thinking 'people will laugh at me' and learn other languages - Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

Witness in Umlazi mass shooting says some victims were involved in crime

1 September 2021 5:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA