Liliesleaf farm financial woes

Founder and Chief Executive at Liliesleaf Trust, Nic Wolpe, Joins Clement to clarify and account for the events that led to the indefinite closure of the farm.
Executive director at Scope, Anzio Jacobs, joins Clement to talk about the importance of settling and compromising in relationships. Anzio also shares advice for healthier relationships with callers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fashion and entertainment writer, Thango Ntwasa and head of channel at Moja Love, Bokani Moyo, join Clement to discuss the importance of representation on television and why it's important to portray people accurately.
Managing director of emerging markets at Deloitte Martyn Davies as well as Dr. David Monyae, director of the centre for Africa-China studies at UJ and Dr. Philani Mthembu, Executive Director at the Institute for Global Dialogue, join Clement to discuss the continued role of South Africa in the BRICS formation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gospel singer and songwriter Benjamin Dube hangs out with Clement to share his inspirational journey and achievements, he also shares some of his favourite songs.
In this week's segment of What's the tea, Clement discusses snooping around your partner's property and what it can do to the relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aviation analyst and Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine joins Clement to explain the impact of cellular networks on airplanes.
Actress and singer Dineo Langa, businessman and media personality Aaron Moloisi and senior lexicographer at Pharos Delana Fourie join Clement to talk about multilingualism and how it can add value to your life.LISTEN TO PODCAST