Clement speaks to Lee Naik CEO at TransUnion Africa & Allon Raiz, CEO at Raizcorp for the Listeners choice feature about blacklisting.
Clement speaks to Lovelyn Nwadeyi, an activist and social justice consultant about Racism and labeling.
Clement speaks to Dr Kgomotso Mathabe, Urologist at Steve Biko Academic Hospital about issues/concerns around intersex gender assignments, she also reflects on some criticism on webinar with Mamokgethi Phakeng, vice-chancellor at the University of Cape Town.
Clement speaks to neurologist Dr Duncan Chula for the health and wellness feature about headaches.
Clement speaks to Zanele Luvuno the MD at Transcend Talent Management about World of Work-Resignation Guilt and "the great resignation" of 2021
Clement speaks to Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director at Ipsos, Lance Joel, Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association.