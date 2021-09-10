Clement speaks to Nu Davidson, relationship coach about the importance of lubricationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Mbali N about Ableism and inspiration porn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni about how public servants have a duty to report irregularities to higher authorities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to John (teacher in Midrand) Michelle Pugin, Head of the English Department at Jeppe Girls , Amandla Vinjwa, educator, trainer, researcher and ICT integration specialist for the Across the Desk feature focusing on teachers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with slam poet and activist, Tari Nyamayaro as he chats the inspiration behind her work, how she uses her platform and taking her social activism forward.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Lee Naik CEO at TransUnion Africa & Allon Raiz, CEO at Raizcorp for the Listeners choice feature about blacklisting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Lovelyn Nwadeyi, an activist and social justice consultant about Racism and labeling.LISTEN TO PODCAST