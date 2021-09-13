Local government election series- Anti-Disinformation Project

Clement speaks to coordinator of the local government elections anti-Disinformation Project, Phumzile van Damme, about the efforts to combat disinformation and raise awareness of political lies made my our local leaders.
How do aid agencies remain neutral in conflict zones like Afghanistan? How they continue their humanitatian work while still keeping their staff safe? Clement speaks to field worker, Karsten Noko, from Doctors Without Borders. He then hears from Yvonne Ridley, a journalist who was captured by the Taliban in 2001.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Action SA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, about the local government election manifesto launched last week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Nu Davidson, relationship coach about the importance of lubricationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Mbali N about Ableism and inspiration porn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Somadoda Fikeni about how public servants have a duty to report irregularities to higher authorities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to John (teacher in Midrand) Michelle Pugin, Head of the English Department at Jeppe Girls , Amandla Vinjwa, educator, trainer, researcher and ICT integration specialist for the Across the Desk feature focusing on teachers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time with slam poet and activist, Tari Nyamayaro as he chats the inspiration behind her work, how she uses her platform and taking her social activism forward.LISTEN TO PODCAST