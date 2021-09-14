Are South Africans too negative or skeptical of their government?

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is' Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world. 14 September 2021 5:27 PM
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored? Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruli... 14 September 2021 11:28 AM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interview co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:12 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Are South Africans too negative or skeptical of their government?

Are South Africans too negative or skeptical of their government?

14 September 2021 11:07 AM

 

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation Mikhail Moosa about how South Africans are negative and skeptical about the government.


Health and Wellness- the state of Nutrition

14 September 2021 12:02 PM

 

Clement Manyathela speaks to Arthur Ramoroka, nutritionist, Tiger Brands about the state of nutrition in South Africa.

World of Work- COVID19 and its impact on interns

14 September 2021 11:34 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Anja van Beek , Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach about the impact of Covid 19 on interns.

NSFAS reflect on clean audit and answers listeners' questions

14 September 2021 10:39 AM

 

Clement Manyathela speaks to NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo about the unqualified audit and answers listeners' questions.

#702Openline

14 September 2021 10:05 AM
EFF statement on SABC not covering their election campaign

14 September 2021 9:49 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF Elections Spokesperson about SABC not covering the EFF election campaign.

Life in Afghanistan

13 September 2021 11:07 AM

How do aid agencies remain neutral in conflict zones like Afghanistan? How they continue their humanitatian work while still keeping their staff safe? Clement speaks to field worker, Karsten Noko, from Doctors Without Borders. He then hears from Yvonne Ridley, a journalist who was captured by the Taliban in 2001. 

Local government election series: Action SA launch manifesto

13 September 2021 10:36 AM

Clement speaks to Action SA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, about the local government election manifesto launched last week. 

Local government election series- Anti-Disinformation Project

13 September 2021 10:27 AM

Clement speaks to coordinator of the local government elections anti-Disinformation Project, Phumzile van Damme, about the efforts to combat disinformation and raise awareness of political lies made my our local leaders.

#702Openline

13 September 2021 10:12 AM
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

Local

South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'

Local

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

Politics

US Justice Dept restricts use of chokeholds, 'no knock' entries

14 September 2021 8:49 PM

Haiti prosecutor seeks charges against PM for president's murder

14 September 2021 7:54 PM

South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

14 September 2021 6:47 PM

