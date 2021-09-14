Health and Wellness- the state of Nutrition

Clement Manyathela speaks to Arthur Ramoroka, nutritionist, Tiger Brands about the state of nutrition in South Africa.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Anja van Beek , Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach about the impact of Covid 19 on interns.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation Mikhail Moosa about how South Africans are negative and skeptical about the government.
Clement Manyathela speaks to NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo about the unqualified audit and answers listeners' questions.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Leigh-Ann Mathys, EFF Elections Spokesperson about SABC not covering the EFF election campaign.
How do aid agencies remain neutral in conflict zones like Afghanistan? How they continue their humanitatian work while still keeping their staff safe? Clement speaks to field worker, Karsten Noko, from Doctors Without Borders. He then hears from Yvonne Ridley, a journalist who was captured by the Taliban in 2001.
Clement speaks to Action SA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, about the local government election manifesto launched last week.
Clement speaks to coordinator of the local government elections anti-Disinformation Project, Phumzile van Damme, about the efforts to combat disinformation and raise awareness of political lies made my our local leaders.