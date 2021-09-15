Clement Manyathela speaks to Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa about the political killings and measures in place to ensure safety of citizens ahead of local government elections.
Clement Manyathe speaks to Craig Aychinson, Operations Executive at Old Mutual about the Insurance fraud and funeral policies for third parties.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick about the blunders and mishaps that have occurred during the Ramaphosa presidency.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Arthur Ramoroka, nutritionist, Tiger Brands about the state of nutrition in South Africa.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Anja van Beek , Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach about the impact of Covid 19 on interns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation Mikhail Moosa about how South Africans are negative and skeptical about the government.
Clement Manyathela speaks to NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo about the unqualified audit and answers listeners' questions.