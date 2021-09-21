Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Impact of Policy Interventions on Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Talita Laubscher - Partner at Bowmans
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of eit... 21 September 2021 4:48 PM
View all Local
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
View all Politics
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
View all Business
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

21 September 2021 10:36 AM

Open Line


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- Parkinson's Disease

21 September 2021 11:53 AM

Ray White is joined by Dr Patty Francis, The President of Neurology South Africa to discuss Parkinson’s disease

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- dramatic career changes

21 September 2021 11:51 AM

Ray White speaks to Performance, Career and Leadership Coach, Kim Conradie about the change of career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A year of firsts for the Judiciary

21 September 2021 11:11 AM

Ray White speaks to Research officer at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Dan Mafora about judiciary cases presented before courts this year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of money in election campaigning

20 September 2021 11:03 AM

 

Ray White speaks to Glen Mpani, Managing Partner, Shikamo Political Campaigns and Advisory Services about the role of money in local government election campaigning .

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Government Elections series- GOOD

20 September 2021 10:39 AM

 

Ray White speaks to GOOD Leader Patrica de Lille about what GOOD election campaign is all about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

20 September 2021 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing African proverbs to fight GBV

17 September 2021 12:26 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates debate on African sayings that are sexist and undermine women.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationship Talk:Labels and Titles

17 September 2021 12:08 PM

 

Clement Manyathela speaks to Paula Quinsee, Relationship Coach about the relationship labels and title. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 September 2021 10:17 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

