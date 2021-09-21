World of Work- dramatic career changes

Ray White speaks to Performance, Career and Leadership Coach, Kim Conradie about the change of career.
Ray White is joined by Dr Patty Francis, The President of Neurology South Africa to discuss Parkinson’s diseaseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Research officer at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Dan Mafora about judiciary cases presented before courts this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Open LineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Glen Mpani, Managing Partner, Shikamo Political Campaigns and Advisory Services about the role of money in local government election campaigning .
Ray White speaks to GOOD Leader Patrica de Lille about what GOOD election campaign is all about.
Clement Manyathela facilitates debate on African sayings that are sexist and undermine women.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Paula Quinsee, Relationship Coach about the relationship labels and title.