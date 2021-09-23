Clement Manyathela speaks to Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa about Down Syndrome awareness weekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by the Head of People and HR Executive, Lauren Clark about Juniorisation of the workplaceLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on our local government elections series, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa to talk about the IFP’s 10-point manifesto planLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus Bauer is joined by Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer at Judge Matters and Lawson Naidoo, Executive Director, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) to talk about the rerun of the Judicial Service Commission interviewsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus Bauer is joined by a Relationship Coach, Shelly Lewin to answer all relationship questionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Siphindile Hlongwa, Curator, The University of Kwa-zulu Natal’s Centre for the Creative Arts and Durban Based Poet Thando Fuze about the role of poetry in our societyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Pratiba Daya, Programme Co-Ordinator in South Africa Brahma Kumaris about non-violent way to fight our problems