Poetry in society and the power of poets

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
[REACTION] Ramaphosa considers Khehla Sitole's representations on notice to suspend him
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 15:20
Reviewing SA's social assistance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Scooter business booming due to home delivered groceries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Conrad Botha, Owener of Big Boy Fourways
Today at 16:10
[Analysis] leadership crisis in SA Police Service
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 17:10
Independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ken Clark, Owner of Twizza amd Mayoral candidate
Dr Ruben Richards, Leader of Cederberg First Residence Association and Mayoral candidate
Today at 17:20
ICASA briefs on political party allocations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, ICASA Chairperson
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Historic announcement' as WHO introduces life-changing malaria vaccine Goodbye Malaria co-founder and CEO Sherwin Charles says it is exciting to have a new tool that has a mechanism to help children in... 7 October 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole last month and gave him 14 day... 7 October 2021 12:20 PM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
One SA Movement shines spotlight on importance of independent candidates Leader Mmusi Maimane says the best candidates have been picked to represent their communities under the movement's umbrella. 7 October 2021 1:11 PM
We can guarantee safety and protection for workers not striking - Cosatu Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla gives more insight on the national strike. 7 October 2021 7:57 AM
Is Women's Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa's infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
Poetry in society and the power of poets

Poetry in society and the power of poets

1 October 2021 11:09 AM

Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Siphindile Hlongwa, Curator, The University of Kwa-zulu Natal’s Centre for the Creative Arts and Durban Based Poet Thando Fuze about the role of poetry in our society


Across the Desk- Transgender and Intersex people

7 October 2021 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Zoey Black, Youtuber, Gender Activist and Filmmaker, Crystal Hendricks, Programme Officer at Iranti, and Chair of Intersex South Africa and Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer at Gender Dynamix about transgender, gender roles and identities

Hanging Out with Kelly Khumalo

7 October 2021 11:28 AM

Singer, Actress and Dancer Kelly Khumalo hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about her personal life, her acting and music career

#702Openline

7 October 2021 10:04 AM
What's the Tea- women who don't feel the cold

6 October 2021 12:00 PM
Listeners' Choice- how do the three tiers of government work?

6 October 2021 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Vinothan Naidoo, Senior Lecturer in the Political Studies Department at the University of Cape Town about  the working of government, the responsibilities of the three tiers of government

An increase in cyber-attacks on key institutions

6 October 2021 11:06 AM

 

Clement Manynathela speaks to Stephen Kreusch, Cybersecurity Director of  Performanta about the recent cyber-attacks on government institutions

Controversial Democratic Alliance election posters

6 October 2021 11:00 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dean McPherson , Democratic Alliance chairperson in KZN and Ntwenhle Mlhongo, Mother to Sanele Mngomezulu who was killed in Phoenix riots about the controversial Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix, KZN

#702Openline

6 October 2021 10:20 AM
health and wellness- Down Syndrome

5 October 2021 12:23 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa about Down Syndrome awareness week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Juniorisation of the workplace

5 October 2021 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by the  Head of People and HR Executive, Lauren Clark about Juniorisation of the workplace

Cosatu criticises ANC for lack of leadership dealing with corruption, job losses

7 October 2021 1:56 PM

7 October 2021 1:56 PM

Fire at Carletonville Hospital caused by arson, probe finds

7 October 2021 1:29 PM

7 October 2021 1:29 PM

Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office

7 October 2021 12:20 PM

7 October 2021 12:20 PM

