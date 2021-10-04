Local Government Elections series- IFP

This week on our local government elections series, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa to talk about the IFP’s 10-point manifesto plan
Clement Manyathela is joined by Chairperson of DA Federal Council, Helen Zille to talk about the DA manifestoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Carmen Murry, Digital Analyst and Content Specialist to help us understand Netnography in the context of municipalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist and Head of The World Association of Sexual Health to talk about sexual Intercourse without penetrationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is once again joined by Lovelyn Nwadeyi, an Activist and Social Justice Consultant to continue with the conversation on the issue of racism and labellingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Zoey Black, Youtuber, Gender Activist and Filmmaker, Crystal Hendricks, Programme Officer at Iranti, and Chair of Intersex South Africa and Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer at Gender Dynamix about transgender, gender roles and identitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Singer, Actress and Dancer Kelly Khumalo hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about her personal life, her acting and music careerLISTEN TO PODCAST