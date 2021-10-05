Healing Hour- healing from poor treatment by our In-Laws

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Vinothan Naidoo, Senior Lecturer in the Political Studies Department at the University of Cape Town about the working of government, the responsibilities of the three tiers of governmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manynathela speaks to Stephen Kreusch, Cybersecurity Director of Performanta about the recent cyber-attacks on government institutions
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dean McPherson , Democratic Alliance chairperson in KZN and Ntwenhle Mlhongo, Mother to Sanele Mngomezulu who was killed in Phoenix riots about the controversial Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix, KZNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa about Down Syndrome awareness weekLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by the Head of People and HR Executive, Lauren Clark about Juniorisation of the workplaceLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on our local government elections series, Nickolaus Bauer is joined by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa to talk about the IFP’s 10-point manifesto planLISTEN TO PODCAST