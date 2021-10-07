Across the Desk- Transgender and Intersex people

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates. 8 October 2021 7:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
View all Local
City to take over Soweto electricity supply not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Business
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Across the Desk- Transgender and Intersex people

Across the Desk- Transgender and Intersex people

7 October 2021 12:28 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Zoey Black, Youtuber, Gender Activist and Filmmaker, Crystal Hendricks, Programme Officer at Iranti, and Chair of Intersex South Africa and Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer at Gender Dynamix about transgender, gender roles and identities


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Hanging Out with Kelly Khumalo

7 October 2021 11:28 AM

Singer, Actress and Dancer Kelly Khumalo hangs out with Clement Manyathela to talk about her personal life, her acting and music career

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

7 October 2021 10:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the Tea- women who don't feel the cold

6 October 2021 12:00 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listeners' Choice- how do the three tiers of government work?

6 October 2021 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Vinothan Naidoo, Senior Lecturer in the Political Studies Department at the University of Cape Town about  the working of government, the responsibilities of the three tiers of government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An increase in cyber-attacks on key institutions

6 October 2021 11:06 AM

 

Clement Manynathela speaks to Stephen Kreusch, Cybersecurity Director of  Performanta about the recent cyber-attacks on government institutions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Controversial Democratic Alliance election posters

6 October 2021 11:00 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dean McPherson , Democratic Alliance chairperson in KZN and Ntwenhle Mlhongo, Mother to Sanele Mngomezulu who was killed in Phoenix riots about the controversial Democratic Alliance election posters in Phoenix, KZN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

6 October 2021 10:20 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

health and wellness- Down Syndrome

5 October 2021 12:23 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa about Down Syndrome awareness week

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Juniorisation of the workplace

5 October 2021 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by the  Head of People and HR Executive, Lauren Clark about Juniorisation of the workplace

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City to take over Soweto electricity supply not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

Politics

UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week

Local

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu threatens further strike action if its demands are not met

8 October 2021 7:13 AM

Tourism authorities welcome SA's removal from UK's travel red list

8 October 2021 7:01 AM

SA records 123 more COVID fatalities, death toll rises to 88,104

8 October 2021 6:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA