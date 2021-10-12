Clement Manyathela speaks to Rico Euripidou, Member of the Public Health Association of SA, part of the special interest group on climate, energy and health about mixed messages around climate change plans
Clement Manyathela is joined by Mama Mildred Manini, Garden Day ambassador and Professor Nox Mahlangu, Plant Scientist, Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University to talk about gardening and Garden Day on SundayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Audrey Johnson, Employment Executive at ENS at Africa about the rights of employers and employees during industrial actionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyatha is joined by Christina Fatti the Senior Researcher at the Gauteng-City Region Observatory about the effects of being far from economic opportunitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Chairperson of DA Federal Council, Helen Zille to talk about the DA manifestoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Carmen Murry, Digital Analyst and Content Specialist to help us understand Netnography in the context of municipalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist and Head of The World Association of Sexual Health to talk about sexual Intercourse without penetrationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is once again joined by Lovelyn Nwadeyi, an Activist and Social Justice Consultant to continue with the conversation on the issue of racism and labellingLISTEN TO PODCAST