Health and Wellness-Garden Day

Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Basics of Behavioural Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
No Items to show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer. 12 October 2021 6:02 PM
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours' John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing. 12 October 2021 5:19 PM
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. 12 October 2021 5:17 PM
View all Local
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond. 12 October 2021 1:00 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
View all Business
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
View all Sport
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:09 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Africa
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
Health and Wellness-Garden Day

Health and Wellness-Garden Day

12 October 2021 12:10 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Mama Mildred Manini, Garden Day ambassador and Professor Nox Mahlangu, Plant Scientist, Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University to talk about gardening and Garden Day on Sunday


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

World of Work- rights of employers and employees during strike action

12 October 2021 11:34 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Audrey Johnson, Employment Executive at ENS at Africa about the rights of employers and employees during industrial action

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The effects of being far from economic opportunities

12 October 2021 11:04 AM

Clement Manyatha is joined by Christina Fatti the Senior Researcher at the Gauteng-City Region Observatory about the effects of being far from economic opportunities

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mixed messages around climate change plans

12 October 2021 11:04 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Rico Euripidou, Member of the Public Health Association of SA, part of the special interest group on climate, energy and health about mixed messages around climate change plans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

12 October 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local Government Elections series- Democratic Alliance manifesto

11 October 2021 11:22 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Chairperson of DA Federal Council, Helen Zille to talk about the DA manifesto 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Netnography and social listening

11 October 2021 11:22 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Carmen Murry, Digital Analyst and Content Specialist to help us understand Netnography in the context of municipal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 October 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships and sex focus- Sexual intercourse without penetration

8 October 2021 12:27 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist and Head of The World Association of Sexual Health to talk about  sexual Intercourse without penetration

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Racism and labeling part 2

8 October 2021 11:05 AM

Clement Manyathela is once again joined by Lovelyn Nwadeyi, an Activist and Social Justice Consultant to continue with the conversation on the issue of racism and labelling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'

Local

Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator

Local

President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday

Local

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

