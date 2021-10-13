Listeners Choice- How are my rates and taxes calculated?

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma set to reveal details of criminal complaint against downer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: Health Minister to monitor vaccine rollout for 12-17 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Action SA vs IEC court case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
UCT’s council approves plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Andre De Ruyter, on 15 February, promised a substantial reduction in load shedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 17:10
Has identity politics era returned?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Prof Zwelethu Jolobe, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town
Prof Zwelethu Jolobe, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
How municipalities can help aid SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research
Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Alana Aylmer
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:08
SA's Business Rescue System has been recognized by a US Court as a viable working system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:13
How gender pay gaps is affecting pension outcomes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes
Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
