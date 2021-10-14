Across the Desk- CM Show listeners

Clement Manyathela is joined by the show listeners Sister, Yelang, Tebogo and Zodwa to talk about the burning issues they always wanted to talk about
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, The Clinical Head of My Sexual Health about how couples can have sex with other people in the house
Clement Manyathela is joined by comedians, Kagiso Lediga, Nina Hastie, Gilli Apter and Malaika Mahlatsi, Author and Geographer about the controversy surrounding Dave Chapellle's Netflix special
Clement Manayathela is joined by publishers, Colleen Higgs, Managing Director, Modjadji Books, Terry Morris, Managing Director of Pan MacMillan, and Karina Brink, Publisher at Karavan Press to talk all things publishing and how people can go about publishing their books
Clement Manyathela is taking calls from the listeners to advice a guy whose wife cheated but does not want to divorce her
Clement Manyathela is joined by Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director of Citizen Surveys to talk about the how surveys are conducted
Clement Manyathela speaks to a panel about the state of our municipalities. The guests include Thembi Nkadimeng, Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Lance Joel, Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association (SALGA) , Advocate Siduduzo Gumede, Municipal Ombudsman, Madoda Koti, Enviromental Lawyer at Gwina Attorneys and Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa