The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
CAF sporting rights issue
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christopher Bongo
Mpho Mmutloane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripp... 25 October 2021 5:57 PM
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit. 25 October 2021 5:17 PM
City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply. 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it. 25 October 2021 3:38 PM
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journa... 25 October 2021 12:59 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
Mom listening to dead son's heart transplanted in new person, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:20 AM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

15 October 2021 10:04 AM


Political Parties

25 October 2021 12:12 PM

Guest:

DA
Randall Williams, DA Tshwane Mayoral candidate

ANC
Aaron Maluleke, Tshwane Deputy Regional Chairperson

EFF
Carol Bibi Mnisi, Tshwane Regional command Team Member and Organiser of EFF in Tshwane

SAMWU Regional Secretary

25 October 2021 11:23 AM

CM Elections Tshwane OB | Mpho Tladinyane, SAMWU Regional Secretary

Independent Election Candidates

25 October 2021 11:21 AM

Guest: 

Thushan Padaychee, Independent Candidate | "Ordinary Man with Extraordinary Dreams" (Ward 61)

Maila Rakubu, Independent Candidate: Republican Conference of Tshwane

Community leaders, organisations and Concerned Citizens

25 October 2021 10:44 AM

Guest: 

Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement involved in Government webinar elections panel discussing importance of youth voices in upcoming local elections (21st October 2021) | born and bred Tshwane concerned citizen and community leader

Tarryn Hennops, Founder & CEO: Hennops revival project | Concerned citizen and community organisation involved across the board with on the ground socio-economic issues in Tshwane (water, homelessness, poverty elevation, disaster management)

#702 Openline

25 October 2021 10:07 AM
Sex with others in the house

22 October 2021 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, The Clinical Head of My Sexual Health about how couples can have sex with other people in the house

Is anything off limits in the comedy world?

22 October 2021 11:06 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by comedians, Kagiso Lediga, Nina Hastie, Gilli Apter and Malaika Mahlatsi, Author and Geographer about the controversy surrounding Dave Chapellle's Netflix special

#702Openline

22 October 2021 10:07 AM
Across the Desk with book publishers

21 October 2021 12:07 PM

Clement Manayathela is joined by publishers, Colleen Higgs, Managing Director, Modjadji Books, Terry Morris, Managing Director of Pan MacMillan, and Karina Brink, Publisher at Karavan Press to talk all things publishing and how people can go about publishing their books

Hanging Out with Florence Masebe

21 October 2021 11:43 AM
Trending

Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines

Business

Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines

Business

'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

