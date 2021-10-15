Guest:
DA
Randall Williams, DA Tshwane Mayoral candidate
ANC
Aaron Maluleke, Tshwane Deputy Regional Chairperson
EFF
Carol Bibi Mnisi, Tshwane Regional command Team Member and Organiser of EFF in Tshwane
CM Elections Tshwane OB | Mpho Tladinyane, SAMWU Regional Secretary
Thushan Padaychee, Independent Candidate | "Ordinary Man with Extraordinary Dreams" (Ward 61)
Maila Rakubu, Independent Candidate: Republican Conference of Tshwane
Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement involved in Government webinar elections panel discussing importance of youth voices in upcoming local elections (21st October 2021) | born and bred Tshwane concerned citizen and community leader
Tarryn Hennops, Founder & CEO: Hennops revival project | Concerned citizen and community organisation involved across the board with on the ground socio-economic issues in Tshwane (water, homelessness, poverty elevation, disaster management)
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Elna Rudolph, The Clinical Head of My Sexual Health about how couples can have sex with other people in the house
Clement Manyathela is joined by comedians, Kagiso Lediga, Nina Hastie, Gilli Apter and Malaika Mahlatsi, Author and Geographer about the controversy surrounding Dave Chapellle's Netflix special
Clement Manayathela is joined by publishers, Colleen Higgs, Managing Director, Modjadji Books, Terry Morris, Managing Director of Pan MacMillan, and Karina Brink, Publisher at Karavan Press to talk all things publishing and how people can go about publishing their books