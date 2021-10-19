Local Government Elections series- ANC manifesto

Clement Manyathela is joined by ANC NEC Member, Dakota Legoete to answer questions from the people and discuss the ANC Manifesto.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Kabo Ijane, Specialist Urologist at the Urology Hospital In Pretoria about the methods of contraceptives available that are specific to men.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Dr Marlet Tromp, Life, Executive and Business Coach about the stress and anxiety associated with going back to work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
Nkele Galedzana, The People's Choice (independent Candidate Alex)
Gcina Twala with the Phuthaditjaba Care of the Aged
Vincent Ndima, Chairperson: Alexander Parliament (representing the voices of Alex youth)
Lawrence Ruele, young Alexandrian citizen and Vice President of the We Love Alexandra Community Makeover Project
Guests:
Beverly Bardenhorst, Gauteng Provincial Command Team Member and Member of the Gauteng Legislature (EFF)
John Moodey, Gauteng Chairperson (Action SA)
Lloyd Phillips, Mayoral Candidate for the City of JHB (GOOD)
Guests:
• Dr Mpho Phalatse, DA Mayoral Candidate for Joburg (DA)
• Mpho Moerane, JHB Mayoral candidate (ANC)
Guests
• Thabo Mopasi, Alexandra Community Leader and Alex Historian
• Linda Twala, Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex'
Guests:
Vusumuzi Dlamini, Chief Investigator, Public Protectors Office
Thabo Mopasi, Alexandra Community Leader and Alex Historian
Linda Twala, Alexandra Community leader, Philanthropist, dubbed 'the father of the nation of Alex'
Gcina Madonsela, Host of the Real DealLISTEN TO PODCAST