Community leaders, organisations and Concerned Citizens

Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement involved in Government webinar elections panel discussing importance of youth voices in upcoming local elections (21st October 2021) | born and bred Tshwane concerned citizen and community leader



Tarryn Hennops, Founder & CEO: Hennops revival project | Concerned citizen and community organisation involved across the board with on the ground socio-economic issues in Tshwane (water, homelessness, poverty elevation, disaster management)