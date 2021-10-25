CM Elections Tshwane OB | Mpho Tladinyane, SAMWU Regional Secretary
Guest:
DA
Randall Williams, DA Tshwane Mayoral candidate
ANC
Aaron Maluleke, Tshwane Deputy Regional Chairperson
EFF
Carol Bibi Mnisi, Tshwane Regional command Team Member and Organiser of EFF in Tshwane
Guest:
Thushan Padaychee, Independent Candidate | "Ordinary Man with Extraordinary Dreams" (Ward 61)
Maila Rakubu, Independent Candidate: Republican Conference of Tshwane
Guest:
Thabang Bhebe, Director: Agape Youth Movement involved in Government webinar elections panel discussing importance of youth voices in upcoming local elections (21st October 2021) | born and bred Tshwane concerned citizen and community leader
Tarryn Hennops, Founder & CEO: Hennops revival project | Concerned citizen and community organisation involved across the board with on the ground socio-economic issues in Tshwane (water, homelessness, poverty elevation, disaster management)
