This week on What's the Tea, Clement is taking calls from listeners about the conversations people have with old people about the political parties they are going to vote for
Clement Manyathela speaks to Self-Image Coach, Busisiwe Ntuli about the importance of rewarding yourself after working hard
Clement Manyathela speaks to IEC's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Masego Sheburi about the launch of IEC National Results Centre, political violence and the ballot papers
Clement Manyathela speaks to Interior Designer at Story Design Collective, Dayle Wener about the stress of renovating and building
Clement Manyathela is joined by Dr Annette Snyman, Lecturer in the Department of Human Resource Management at UNISA to talk about retaining employees
Clement Manyathela is joined by Livingstone Matanga, Chairperson of the South African National Traders Retail Alliance (Santra) and Jack Koseff, Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development in Gauteng about the issue of informal traders and by-laws
Guest:
DA
Randall Williams, DA Tshwane Mayoral candidate
ANC
Aaron Maluleke, Tshwane Deputy Regional Chairperson
EFF
Carol Bibi Mnisi, Tshwane Regional command Team Member and Organiser of EFF in Tshwane
CM Elections Tshwane OB | Mpho Tladinyane, SAMWU Regional Secretary