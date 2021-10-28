Hanging Out with Tony Leon

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Day two of special votes underway across the country Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Mo... 31 October 2021 10:12 AM
Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex' Certified financial planner talks about how withdrawal from pension funds are taxed. 31 October 2021 9:46 AM
What to do when you encounter a snake Johan Marais from the African Snakebite Institute says a lot of people do not understand the behaviour of snakes. 31 October 2021 7:54 AM
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Hanging Out with Tony Leon

Hanging Out with Tony Leon

28 October 2021 11:09 AM

Clement is hanging out with the former leader of Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon to talk about his early life and political career 


Relationships focus- Rewriting African wedding traditions

29 October 2021 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Wedding Planner and Owner of InnoVative EventZ, Mabutla Modiba and Relationship Coach, Leah Sefor about African weddings and issues most couples have when planning the wedding

In conversation with the South african national blood service

29 October 2021 11:06 AM

Clement Manyathela is in conversation with Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead Consultant in Training, Education and Advisory services from the South African National Blood Service to donating blood

#702Openline

29 October 2021 10:09 AM
Across the Desk with Morning TV anchors

28 October 2021 12:04 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by two morning TV anchors, Michelle Craig, Morning News anchor from Newzroom Afrika and Tumelo Mothotoane, The South African Morning news anchor on ENCA about their TV career and the challenges that comes with their jobs 

#702Openline

28 October 2021 10:10 AM
What's The Tea- What must we do with old people who keep voting for ANC

27 October 2021 12:04 PM

This week on What’s the Tea, Clement is taking calls from listeners about the conversations people have with old people about the political parties they are going to vote for 

The importance of rewarding yourself

27 October 2021 11:04 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Self-Image Coach, Busisiwe Ntuli about the importance of rewarding yourself after working hard 

The launch of IEC National Rests Centre

27 October 2021 10:41 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Masego Sheburi about the launch of IEC National Results Centre, political violence and the ballot papers

#702Openline

27 October 2021 10:06 AM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions

Sport

Day two of special votes underway across the country

Local

What to do when you encounter a snake

Local

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

