Clement Manyathela is joined by Wedding Planner and Owner of InnoVative EventZ, Mabutla Modiba and Relationship Coach, Leah Sefor about African weddings and issues most couples have when planning the weddingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is in conversation with Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead Consultant in Training, Education and Advisory services from the South African National Blood Service to donating bloodLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by two morning TV anchors, Michelle Craig, Morning News anchor from Newzroom Afrika and Tumelo Mothotoane, The South African Morning news anchor on ENCA about their TV career and the challenges that comes with their jobsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with the former leader of Democratic Alliance, Tony Leon to talk about his early life and political careerLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on What’s the Tea, Clement is taking calls from listeners about the conversations people have with old people about the political parties they are going to vote forLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Self-Image Coach, Busisiwe Ntuli about the importance of rewarding yourself after working hardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Masego Sheburi about the launch of IEC National Results Centre, political violence and the ballot papersLISTEN TO PODCAST