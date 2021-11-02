702 Openline

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi about the pop up vaccination site in voting station
Clement Manyathela cross over to EWN reporters on the ground, Nhlanhla Mabaso in KZN and Masechaba Sefularo in North West
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Police Minister, Bheki Cele about the security situation in KwaZulu Natal
Clement Manyathela is joined by Wedding Planner and Owner of InnoVative EventZ, Mabutla Modiba and Relationship Coach, Leah Sefor about African weddings and issues most couples have when planning the wedding
Clement Manyathela is in conversation with Dr Thabiso Rapodile, Lead Consultant in Training, Education and Advisory services from the South African National Blood Service to donating blood
Clement Manyathela is joined by two morning TV anchors, Michelle Craig, Morning News anchor from Newzroom Afrika and Tumelo Mothotoane, The South African Morning news anchor on ENCA about their TV career and the challenges that comes with their jobs