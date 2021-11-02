702 Openline

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:12
Dischem's Rui Morais on the results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots and who can controls them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
An airbag might not even deploy if you are not wearing your seatbelt Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw gives reasons why airbags are important and how they w... 2 November 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR John Perlman speaks to (CSIR) manager of operational intelligence Dr Jeffrey Baloyi about their election projections. 2 November 2021 5:00 PM
Not true that IEC is ANC and party will not criticise commission - Jessie Duarte The African National Congress acting secretary-general says she is very concerned by the low voter turnout. 2 November 2021 1:00 PM
Will Steenhuisen take responsibility? - 'Let's wait for the diagnosis' Clement Manyathela speaks to Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen as election results trickle in. 2 November 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702 Openline

#702 Openline

2 November 2021 10:22 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Political Parties react to the IEC Press Briefing

2 November 2021 12:04 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined by EFF, Secretary General, Marshall Dlamini and ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe to react to the IEC Press Briefing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Parties reactions

2 November 2021 11:18 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by John Steenhuisen for reactions around the Integrity of IEC, troubleshooting issues and the results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Parties reactions

2 November 2021 11:12 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by political parties representatives , Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Spokesperson and ACDP Member of Parliament Mr. Steve Swart for reactions around the Integrity of IEC, troubleshooting issues and the results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Results Analysis

2 November 2021 10:57 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by the Director of Third Republic, Paul Berkowitz to analyse the election results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Voter turnout at a historic low Analysis

2 November 2021 10:45 AM

Clement is joined by Terry Tselani, Executive Chair of Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) and Prof Mcebisi Dletyana, Professor of Politics at University of Johannesburg to analyse the low voter turnout, glitches and the leader board.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pop-up vaccination sites in voting stations

1 November 2021 12:03 PM

 

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi about the pop up vaccination site in voting station

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election polling and analysis

1 November 2021 11:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN reporters check-in

1 November 2021 11:05 AM

 

Clement Manyathela cross over to EWN reporters on the ground, Nhlanhla Mabaso in KZN and Masechaba Sefularo in North West 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bheki Cele updates on election hotspots

1 November 2021 10:39 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Police Minister, Bheki Cele about the security situation in KwaZulu Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

Business Local

The one that surprised us the most was ActionSA - CSIR

Politics

Eskom to implement Stage 2 rolling power cuts from 4pm

Local

EWN Highlights

DA wins uMngeni Municipality, its first victory in KZN

2 November 2021 10:06 PM

ANC: We are not rushing into coalitions

2 November 2021 10:00 PM

Duarte: We believe the elections were free and fair despite issues encountered

2 November 2021 9:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA