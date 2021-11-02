Results Analysis

Clement Manyathela is joined by the Director of Third Republic, Paul Berkowitz to analyse the election results.
Clement Manyathela is joined by EFF, Secretary General, Marshall Dlamini and ANC National Chairperson, Gwede Mantashe to react to the IEC Press BriefingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by John Steenhuisen for reactions around the Integrity of IEC, troubleshooting issues and the results.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by political parties representatives , Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Spokesperson and ACDP Member of Parliament Mr. Steve Swart for reactions around the Integrity of IEC, troubleshooting issues and the results.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Terry Tselani, Executive Chair of Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) and Prof Mcebisi Dletyana, Professor of Politics at University of Johannesburg to analyse the low voter turnout, glitches and the leader board.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi about the pop up vaccination site in voting station
Clement Manyathela cross over to EWN reporters on the ground, Nhlanhla Mabaso in KZN and Masechaba Sefularo in North West
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Police Minister, Bheki Cele about the security situation in KwaZulu NatalLISTEN TO PODCAST