Political parties negotiations about coalition governments – what political parties have decided to work with?

Latest Local
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 8:43 PM
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget. 11 November 2021 7:41 AM
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt' The Money Show interviews National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane and analysts after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 7:12 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2021 8:17 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Political parties negotiations about coalition governments – what political parties have decided to work with?

Political parties negotiations about coalition governments – what political parties have decided to work with?

3 November 2021 12:39 PM

 Guest: Wounter Wessels, Member of Parliament, freedom front plus


Across the Desk- super sports fans

11 November 2021 12:05 PM

Arabile spends time with ardent and committed sports fans. How much time do they spend watching their chosen sports? Have they monetized their obession and how do they enjoy watching sports?

 

 

Hanging Out with Tatjana Schoenmaker

11 November 2021 11:10 AM

Arabile Gumede in for Clement is hanging out with Olympic Gold medallist swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to speak about her life and swimming career.

#702Openline

11 November 2021 10:03 AM
What's The Tea- who pays on a bae-cation?

10 November 2021 12:00 PM

Clement Manyathela is taking calls from the listeners on who should be paying on a bae-cation. 

Listener’s Choice: Birthmarks 101

10 November 2021 11:40 AM

On Listener’s choice this week, Clement is joined by Dermatologist, Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy to talk about birthmarks and why they develop. 

The Front Seat to Tomorrow with the BMW iX Episode 1

10 November 2021 11:12 AM

With the COP26 UN climate conference currently taking place in Glasgow, the environment and sustainability is on everyone’s minds currently. Clement speaks to BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs, Deena Govender.

Eskom board react to ongoing energy constraints

10 November 2021 10:34 AM

Clement Speaks to the Board Chairperson at Eskom, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the plan to resolve the ongoing electricity crisis in the country. 

#702Openline

10 November 2021 10:10 AM
Miss South Africa will travel to Israel for Miss Universe pageant

10 November 2021 9:33 AM

Clement speaks to Miss South Africa CEO, Stephanie Wiel,  about Miss South Africa Lalela Msawane’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Israel. 

Health and Wellness- Gentle ways to whip your body into shape

9 November 2021 12:20 PM

On this week’s Health and Wellness,, Clement speaks to Fitness entrepreneur and Gut Health Coach, Stacey Holland on gentle ways to get in shape.

In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj

Politics Local

Godongwana did not spell out what will take SA out of economic crisis - Cosatu

Local

What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Phaahla: No sign of COVID spike in wake of elections

12 November 2021 8:46 AM

De Klerk's treatment of TRC was a mistake - struggle stalwart Maharaj

12 November 2021 8:41 AM

DA's Pappas to be officially inaugurated as uMngeni mayor on Friday

12 November 2021 8:20 AM

