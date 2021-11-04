Across the Desk with Journalists

This week on Across the Desk, Clement Manyathela is joined by EWN reporters Mahlatse Mahlase, Editor in Chief of Eyewitness News, Carien du Plessis, EWN Reporter and Theto Mahlakoana, EWN Senior Reporter, to discuss hung municipalities so far and the performance of big political parties in townships.
This week on sex focus, Clement is joined by a Sexologist, Dr Mpume Zenda to talk about fake orgasm for men and women
Clement Manyathela speaks to a Former Domestic Worker, Founder and Managing Director of Maid4U, Lindiwe Shibambo about the good things that her former employer did for her to achieve her dreams
Clement Manyathela is joined by Business Day Columnist, Gareth van Onselen to talk about the performance of DA and the election results
Clement Manyathela is joined by small political parties, Bantu Holomisa, UDM Leader, Vuyo Zungula, ATM President and Mzwandile Hleko, COPE National Secretary of elections to talk about the performance of small parties during this elections
Clement Manyathela cross over to EWN Reporter in KZN, Nhlanhla Mabaso to talk about ANC's poor performance in KZN and is joined by Paul Mashatile, ANC Treasure-General and Murphy Morobe, ANC Stalwart about ANC election results in KZN and if the party is ready to be an opposition
Guest: John Steenhuisen, DA Leader and Mmusi Maimane
Guest: Wounter Wessels, Member of Parliament, freedom front plus