On Health and Wellness this week, Clement speaks to podiatrist, Dr Gugu Njoko about foot problems and what causes them.
On world of week this week, Clement speaks to Neil Bierbaum, a life and executive coach on how we can detect and fight end year fatigue.
Clement speaks to author and broadcaster, Joanne Joseph about her book 'Children of Sugarcane', a historical fiction that traces the journey of indentured labourers.
Clement speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, the Executive director of the Human Sciences Research Council 's research programme on democracy, governance and service delivery on the decline in the public's faith in political institutions.
Clement speaks to Professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya on their research which has detailed racial inequalities of the covid-19 pandemic.
Clement speaks to the Spokesperson for the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Masechaba Khumalo on government's decision to withdraw its support for the Miss South Africa pageant.
This week on relationship focus, Clement is joined by Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs and matrimonial attorney, Shando Theron as he discusses life partnerships.
Clement and the listeners share the silly things they did to alter their appearance as teenagers.